Amid arrests and kidnappings, the regime finds Alina Bárbara López Hernández guilty

Matanzas Intellectual Found Guilty of Disobedience

Alina Bárbara López Hernández, an intellectual from Matanzas, Cuba, has been found guilty of the crime of disobedience for her active opposition to the Cuban regime. López announced the verdict on her Facebook page, stating that she plans to appeal to the provincial court.

In a post, López explained that her primary concern is to denounce the repression being carried out by the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) against several individuals, including writer and journalist Jorge Fernández Era. According to López, Era was arrested in the old Market Square in Matanzas and later taken to his home in Havana where he is under surveillance.

López also reported two missing persons, Mario Gines Gonzalez Reyes and Ilonka Amuchastegui, who managed to reach the court but were taken away when they tried to enter for what was supposed to be a public hearing. The individuals were later released, but their safety and well-being remain a concern.

During López’s trial at the Matanzas Municipal Court, further repression by the Cuban regime was observed. A gray-haired man in a red shirt, who appeared to be a member of the public, was taken out of the hearing room.

López is currently trying to contact the affected individuals to return their belongings and ensure their safety. The trial and subsequent events highlight the ongoing repression and harassment faced by those who oppose the Cuban regime.

