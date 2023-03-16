Government, the CDM approves the delegation bill for tax reform and the decree on the bridge over the Strait

The Council of Ministers it approved the Draft enabling the Government for tax reform. During the meeting, the go-ahead also arrived for the decree on the Messina Strait Bridge.

Tax delegation completely rewrites the current tax system launched in the 70s. The new rules, operational within 24 months of the entry into force of the enabling law, go in the direction of simplifying and reducing the tax burden, encouraging investments and hiring and establishing a relationship between taxpayers and the financial administration in the logic of a targeted dialogue between the parties according to the needs of citizens and businesses. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a note. With the Irpef reform, horizontal equity is guaranteed, through the reduction of the tax burden, going from 4 to 3 rates and with the aim of a flat tax for everyone.

In addition, the rationalization and simplification of the entire Irpef system (Agricultural, Building, Financial, Employment, Self-Employed, Business and Miscellaneous Income) is guaranteed. The delegation also provides for the revision of tax expenditures, (today more than 600 items) and the equalization of the no tax area for employees (8174 euros and pensioners 8500 euros). As far as businesses are concerned, a reduction in the current IRES rate is envisaged for those who invest and/or hire. There will also be a gradual elimination of Irap. With the establishment of the two-year arrangement with creditors and the strengthening of collaborative compliance, the rules of the fight against tax evasion are rewritten, which becomes preventive and no longer repressive

Ponte, the company “Stretto di Messina” is reborn

“Thus the Strait of Messina Society was reborn which will have a new and more modern governance”, writes the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. “A solid participation of the MEF and the MIT is expected – the note continues – confirming the importance that the government attributes to the stable connection between Calabria and Sicily”.

In concreto, it starts again from the final project of 2011 which will be adapted to the new technical, safety and environmental standards. The new authorization process will have to stamp the longest cable-stayed bridge in the world (3.2 kilometres), which will represent the crown jewel of Italian engineering art. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini was keen to underline, this is a highly green project: it will make it possible to reduce carbon dioxide pollution, as well as allowing substantial savings in time and money for all those who have to cross the strait. Finally, it will be a great tourist attraction.

The owner of MIT Matteo Salvini also spoke about it this morning with the governors of Calabria and Sicily, Roberto Occhiuto and Renato Schifani. The bridge will be a driving force for infrastructural growth for both regions, which will in fact have their own director on the company’s board of directors.

Ponte Stretto: Salvini, historic day, enough talk

“It is a historic day, not only for Sicily and Calabria, but for all of Italy. After 50 years of talk, the CDM approves the bridge that connects Sicily to the rest of Italy and to Europe, the most green in the world, will provide real work for tens of thousands of people for many years. It is an absolutely safe work, a model of Italy that grows and works”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini at the end of the Council of Ministers.

Ponte Stretto: Wwf, “Bankruptcy work; costs never clarified”

The bridge over the Strait, which was given the go-ahead by the CDM, is a “bankruptcy” work. This was stated by the WWF, underlining that it “has very high and unsustainable environmental, social and economic-financial costs”. The Meloni government, the environmentalists explain, believes that “the road is paved but the General Contractor Eurolink (headed by Webuild) who designed the single-span suspension bridge with double road and railway deck, which they want to relaunch, has never produced the technical and economic-financial insights on the final project drawn up in 2010 for the work, requested at the time by the Monti Government in 2013, nor has the project ever passed the final stage of environmental impact assessment”.

