Home » Government protection for consumers from suppliers is necessary
Business

Government protection for consumers from suppliers is necessary

by admin
Government protection for consumers from suppliers is necessary

The state must give district heating customers more protection in such a system than it is currently doing. There is a need for strict regulation, strong control and more competition. This is the only way to ensure public acceptance of a more environmentally friendly future with fewer gas heating systems.

This article comes from the new WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  Mps, Meloni: 'we work for an orderly exit from the state, a situation managed quite badly up to now'

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy