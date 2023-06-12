Government protection for consumers from suppliers is necessary

The state must give district heating customers more protection in such a system than it is currently doing. There is a need for strict regulation, strong control and more competition. This is the only way to ensure public acceptance of a more environmentally friendly future with fewer gas heating systems.

