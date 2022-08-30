ROME. The work of the Prime Minister and the Ministries on the implementation of the reform and investment program of the Draghi Government and on the achievement of the goals and targets of the NRP continues unabated. This morning, at Palazzo Chigi, Undersecretary Roberto Garofoli chaired a technical meeting which was attended by the heads of the Cabinet of Ministries to take stock of the situation.

Implementation of the program: 1260 measures adopted so far

As regards the implementation of the program, 1260 measures have been adopted from 13 February 2021 to date, of which 532 in the eight months of 2022 alone.

The Draghi Government had inherited from the previous executives 679 measures to be adopted relating to the 18th legislature which to date have been reduced to 129. The measures to be “disposed of” relating to the 17th legislature were 313, today they are 58. To these have been added those related to emergencies: 732 measures of which 455 have already been adopted and 277 to be adopted.

The Government’s objective is to reduce as much as possible the backlog of measures relating to the legislature that is about to end.

Pnrr: at work for the targets of the second half of 2022

With regard to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a survey was carried out by the heads of the Cabinet on the state of the art and on the times to reach Milestones and targets for the second half of 2022.

The Draghi Government is working to accelerate and adopt all those measures which, on the basis of the deadlines and the time schedule provided for in the Plan, can be anticipated by the Ministries in September and October.

An extraordinary effort to achieve as many goals as possible

During the meeting, issues relating to the implementation of the government program and the implementation of the NRP were discussed and an extraordinary effort was requested from the administrations for the next two months to achieve as many objectives as possible.

At the inauguration date of the Government (13 February 2021), the stock of measures to be adopted relating to the first and second Governments of the XVIII Legislature amounted to 679 measures, of which 145 attributable to the first Government and 534 to the second Government of the Legislature. As of August 30, 2022, this stock has overall decreased by more than 80% to 129 measures.

It is difficult to think of reaching the zeroing of the stock, an objective which the Administrations with numerically smaller stocks will be able to achieve, but it is important to try to minimize both the backlog (especially the 18th legislature) and above all the government measures in office, the implementation of which (starting from the budget law) is asked to give a specific priority in the next two months.

Ambitious targets for every administration

For this reason, the Government Program Office has developed very ambitious targets that lead to a drastic reduction in the stock of the 18th legislature with an overall target of 121 measures in September and 122 measures in October.

Quantitative targets have been developed for each Administration, but also specific ones with the indication of the measures, having already taken steps to exclude the decrees present in the stock with an expiry date pursuant to the law set for the end of 2022 or even for 2023 or characterized from an adoption process that is too long to be finalized in two months (eg regulations with dpr) or still measures with respect to which the single administration represented the existence of serious implementation problems.