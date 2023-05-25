Home » Green energy, in the use of renewables only Sweden does better than us
Business

Green energy, in the use of renewables only Sweden does better than us

by admin
Green energy, in the use of renewables only Sweden does better than us

Only the Swedes are better than us in the use of renewable energies. This is what emerges from the Ispra report “Efficiency and decarbonization indicators in Italy and in the biggest European countries”, 2023 edition. Reading the document, it then turns out that in Italy, the consumption of energy per unit of GDP, in the period from 2005 to 2021 is reduced by 16%, while greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP are reduced by 27.2%. In the same period, in an almost analogous way, greenhouse gas emissions per unit of energy consumed decreased in all the main productive sectors: from -6.6% for agriculture to -14.1% for industry. Energy and economic efficiency therefore increase, emissions are reduced and decarbonisation grows also due to the use of energy produced from renewables.

Sweden and Italy

“Italy is second only to Sweden among the main European countries, in terms of share of gross domestic consumption of energy from renewable sources”, reads the Ispra document. The national share of renewable energy in gross domestic consumption is equal to 19.4% in 2021, while the European average is 17.7%. From the analysis of the indicators, Italy’s good performance emerges on the international scene and in comparison with other countries.

Specifically, “the Italian energy system has high energy and economic efficiency – reads the report -: energy intensity, expressed in terms of gross domestic energy consumption per unit of GDP, is among the lowest in the main countries Europeans, 91.5 tonnes of oil equivalent against 107.4 of the 27 countries of the European Union in 2021”.

See also  The ECB raises rates by 50 basis points in March: what you need to know

National greenhouse gas emissions per unit of gross domestic energy consumption are higher than the European average (2.72 tonnes of CO2 equivalent) against 2.45 for EU countries), a figure which for the researchers is determined “by contribution of a non-negligible share of energy of nuclear origin still present in Europe”.

1995-2021

Over the period 1995-2021, the growth of emissions has generally been slower than that of the economy. To play a fundamental role, as the researchers point out, “the replacement of fuels with a higher carbon content, which took place mainly in the sector of electricity production and in industry, combined with the increase in the share of energy from renewable sources”.

You may also like

That’s how much money Germans earn at the...

Electric and thermo-hydraulic boom: the axis between the...

Freelancer earns over $10,000 a month doing little...

Emilia Romagna, tetanus alarm. Director of the Ausl:...

Shaanxi starts construction of first fully automatic hydrogen...

That’s how much people earn in Germany in...

Usa, debt ceiling and default risk: Fitch puts...

Man finds wine in cellar: it fetched him...

Professions: Doctors, hairdressers, nurses – Germany earns that...

Stock exchanges today 24 May: US debt scares,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy