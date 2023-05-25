the 12-year-old friend who was with her saves her

A woman would have tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl who had left with two friends from a birthday party: a 12-year-old friend prevented the kidnapping.

Archive photo

A little girl of 8 years old was involved in a attempted kidnapping while at a birthday party at Correzzana, in the province of Monza and Brianza. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Seregno who received the letter are investigating the incident complaint of the child’s mother.

According to what was reported by the mother and therefore by the little girl, the little girl was walking in via Kennedy a together with others two friends aged 12 and 10 thus leaving the party for a few minutes. While they were walking though one unknown woman she approached the 8-year-old and allegedly tried to drag her away. To prevent all this was the 12-year-old friend who attracted her friend to her. The woman at that point, failing in her goal, immediately ran away.

The complaint of the child’s mother

The three girls immediately ran back to the party and tearfully told their parents everything. They explained that a woman had been trying to kidnap the youngest of the three “with a veil on his head“. So the little girl’s mother immediately ran to the carabinieri to report the incident. Now the military are carrying out all the investigations of the case and are working to trace the identity of the woman who still has not been found. The carabinieri invite in any case to call 112.