Pichetto Fratin: “Green houses cost 1,000 billion”

“With the whole 110% operation we have put in 70 billion. It was an efficiency improvement intervention on 360-370 thousand buildings. A calculation, even a very prudent one, on the passage of 2 energy classes would invest 3 to 4 million buildings, how much would that be? 700-1 trillion? And who would do it in a country where 85% are owners because it was the way of saving for the humblest families”. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on Radio24 speaking of the Superbonus.

Pichetto Fratin: “We are moving towards water rationing”

On water rationing “there is no decision but I believe that after a round of discussions with the large consortia that manage the dams and the manager of the national water system it will be necessary to sum up and it may even come to this in some territories ” he added Piquet Fratin. The minister underlined the risks to hydroelectric production caused by drought: “Already last year we had some reductions, now we hope we will be able to fill the dams in the next 2-3 months, there should be some rain, otherwise there will be consequences”.

Added to this is the risk of shutdown for maintenance of some nuclear power plants in France, from which we import energy from France. Therefore, observed Pichetto Fratin, it is necessary to make “an evaluation and implement a series of actions to fill dams as much as possible”. Prime Minister Meloni will probably also participate at the table: “we have to analyze with data in hand but we must certainly implement a little rationality in use because water is becoming one of the most important issues, an asset very precious“.

Pichetto Fratin: “We want to go beyond 15,000 energy communities”

“We expect to go beyond the 15,000 units of energy communities in the next 2-3 years” concluded Pichetto Fratin on Radio24. Yesterday the minister announced at the Question time of the Senate that he had started the process with the European Union on the proposed decree that encourages the spread of energy communities. The proposed decree will now have to wait the green light from the EU Commission necessary for entry into force. It is a question – you explained during the radio interview – of bringing together citizens who join together and become producers and consumers; the State intervenes with a discounted tariff and in the municipalities under i 5,000 inhabitants provides for contribution to expenses. “It’s about spreading a network of motors, spreading a culture, a new model”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

