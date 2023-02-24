Ansa

According to the weekly monitoring of the progress of the Covid in Italy by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health, 4 Regions are classified at high risk for multiple resilience alerts (there were none last week); 10 are at moderate risk (up from 4) and 7 classified as low risk (up from 12). Meanwhile, while remaining below the epidemic threshold, the Rt index continues to rise, which settles at 0.91.