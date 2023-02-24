According to the weekly monitoring of the progress of the Covid in Italy by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health, 4 Regions are classified at high risk for multiple resilience alerts (there were none last week); 10 are at moderate risk (up from 4) and 7 classified as low risk (up from 12). Meanwhile, while remaining below the epidemic threshold, the Rt index continues to rise, which settles at 0.91.
The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is substantially stable: 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants (February 17-23) against 48 (February 10-16). Between 1 and 14 February, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.91 (range 0.84-1.01), it was 0.85. The ICU occupancy rate is down to 1.3% (February 23 data) versus 1.6% (February 16). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises slightly to 5.2% (as of February 23) against 5% on February 16.