Greentech International(00195) announced that the Bluestone Mines Tasmania joint venture (BMTJV)’s Renison project will produce 1925 tons of tin in the October-December quarter of 2022, an increase of 4.2% over the previous quarter’s tin production. The ore mining grade was 1.23%, down 0.29 percentage points from the previous quarter. The quarterly average recovery rate was 75.28%, down 0.18 percentage points from the previous quarter.

