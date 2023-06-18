Home » Grillo’s new provocation. Photo of a man in a balaclava
“Citizenship Brigade, Assault Squad.” The (ironic) photo of Grillo on social media

Beppe Grillo posted on Instagram a photo of a man in a balaclava holding the sign “Citizenship brigade, assault department”, with the claim “Bench Repair Brigade“. A clear ironic reference to the words spoken yesterday in Rome by the M5S founder which have aroused a great deal of controversy.

M5S, Conte: “Exploited Grillo’s words” – “The message from the square yesterday was very strong. This is demonstrated by the fact, and I consider it a positive sign, that many newspapers and members of the majority have dedicated themselves to an absolutely exploited formula such as that of the ‘citizenship brigades’. As it is clearly Grillo wishes active citizenship which is often opposed, let’s think of the gentleman fined for having repaired a hole in the street”. Thus the president of the 5 Star Movement Joseph Conte in his speech at the assembly of the Polo Progressista in Rome. “The paradox evoked by Grillo is that today if you want to clean a park you have to do it clandestinely. But he has never spoken of violent actions. The criticisms from those who should be in the opposition are striking. But I think the underlying theme is the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” the M5S leader added.

