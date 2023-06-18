The Cultural Center of the Temple of Rome opens its doors to school groups

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

The excellent collaborative relationship established between Bishop Alessio Fiorillo, of the Rome 2nd district, and the religion teacher, Professor Luca Del Bianco, of the Uruguay Comprehensive Institute in Rome; made possible the organization and realization, on 14 March 2023, of a beautiful guided tour of the green area and the buildings that make up the Cultural Center of the Temple of Rome.

The initiative was born from the desire, common to both, to convey to the community that the temple area does not represent a closed place, open only to the members, to their activities and services but, rather, a place open and usable by all.

The first classes of the Uruguay institute participated for a total of 120 children accompanied by their respective teachers. 6 alternating tours were organized, one per class, to visit the gardens, the Visitor Center, the guesthouse, the FamilySearch Center and finally the chapel: place of Sunday adoration of the Latter-day Saints.

The young people between the ages of 11 and 12, every day, from the corridors of their school, can see the spiers and the golden statue of the angel Moroni on the top of the temple; but, this time, they were able to observe and scrutinize closely.

Adriano, a 12-year-old boy, said:

“Finally we were able to receive the clarifications, which we never receive, regarding this place!”.

Professor Del Bianco reports that the visit was well planned in every detail and the result was a fluid and pleasant tour where all the participants were able to listen well to the guides but also take an active part by asking questions, answering the questions posed to them and carrying out some practical activities.

The gardens of the Rome Temple, cared for down to the smallest detail, aroused in the teachers and students a sense of peace and tranquility in contrast to the noise outside the temple area.

Inside the Visitor Center the tour was led by the missionary sisters and focused on Jesus Christ: from the majestic statue in the circular room to the colorful stained glass window, located further inside, depicting the parables told by the Savior.

The children were invited to look for some specific elements in the window and to recognize the various parables depicted in it.

A girl, seeing Jesus in the center and the approaching storm, represented in a corner of the representation, said: “Jesus Christ is the light of the world!”.

The sectional model of the temple was also of great interest: the young people asked many questions about the ceremonies that are celebrated there and about certain elements of the furniture in particular: the baptismal pool surrounded by oxen, the specular mirrors in the halls of sealings, etc.

Soon after, they were taken to the prayer room where they were asked to write down the things they are grateful for on a piece of paper, they were explained the importance of prayer as a means of communicating with God and finally they were invited to pray with their families that very night, thanking God for the specific things they had listed!

Finally, the video on Easter was shown: “The Prince of Peace”.

“He now lives; and thanks to Him, we too, one day, will be quickened! This had a strong impact on the kids. The Spirit was palpable and they could feel it.” said missionary sisters Keller and Capener.

In the small house inside the Visitor Center and in the FamilySearch Center they were able to discover the importance of the family in Heavenly Father’s plan.

Each boy had the opportunity to research his ancestors by identifying the ramifications of his family in the world.

The missionary sisters reported that they were very involved and respectful throughout the visit.

At the end of the sightseeing tour, they were taken to the chapel where they were offered refreshments and where they were able to have time dedicated to playing and having fun.

The opinion of students and teachers

Q: What did you like most about this tour and why?

Nicole, 12 years old

“I liked the model of the temple, the statues of Jesus Christ and the apostles, and the stained glass window in the Visitor Center.” What struck you most about the window? “Jesus healing a boy”. Why? “Because he gives me hope that we can be healed.”

Professor Triolo

“I was amazed by the care and attention that is given to the plants. I was able to feel peace and inner peace walking in the gardens of the temple”.

Adrian, 12 years old

“I was able to experience, particularly in the gardens, a tranquility that I don’t often feel. What I like most of all is the golden angel at the top of the temple.

I find it fascinating!”

Smog, 11 years old

“I loved the tour! Jesus and the apostles in the Visitor Center are beautiful, fantastic! I felt joy!”.

Professor Del Bianco’s opinion:

“This place can be experienced by the people of the land. The temple is not just for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but for everyone!

I was pleasantly struck by the kindness and hospitality that the members have shown towards us and also towards each other, despite their different ethnicities, they are always united in intent and in faith.

Their union is a symbol of Christianity!”.

We hope this will be the first of many more school trips to the Rome Temple!