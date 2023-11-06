PR/Business Insider

Growney is a robo-advisor for digital investments. Investors do not need any prior knowledge to use Growney.

The service offers the opportunity to pay into ETF savings plans from just 25.00 euros. The minimum investment for one-off investments is only 500.00 euros.

Until January 31, 2024, new customers will receive a bonus of up to 1,000.00 euros if they successfully register with Growney and make a one-time investment of at least 5,000.00 euros. To secure the bonus, all you have to do is enter the promo code GROW1023. Existing customers are also eligible to participate. The bonus will be paid out by January 31, 2025 at the latest. Click here to register directly with Growney*.

to invest money is becoming increasingly easier – even for newcomers to the stock market without any prior knowledge. We have this Robo-advisors and online brokers thanks to those who have democratized access to the securities market. They are uncomplicated, inexpensive and there are only a few requirements that new investors have to meet. They offer ETF savings plans or one-off investments, in which – compared to conventional securities trading – smaller amounts can also be invested. This means that more and more people have the opportunity to systematically build up assets or start planning for retirement. One provider that could be suitable for this is the robo-advisor Growney*. What you should know about him and Which voucher code can you use to secure a new customer bonus of up to 1000.00 euros?

Growney: What does the robo-advisor offer?

Growney* is a robo-advisor that gives its users the Digital investments made possible through regular deposits into ETF savings plans or one-off investments. The aim is to build up your own assets, manage them or make provisions for your pension. Growney offers one large selection of ETFs and stocks. Including: Up to 5000 securities from 45 countries. The robo-advisor relies on various, partly sustainable investment strategies with different risks and return opportunities. That’s what Growney does above all else for newbies interesting for those who are not yet very familiar with securities trading. But professionals can also benefit from the convenient and uncomplicated digital investment.

How does Growney work?

The special thing about robo-advisors like Growney*: Investors must worry about almost nothing. That’s why they also bet hardly any prior knowledge in advance. Instead, Growney users only pay into their savings plan or one-time investment. Based on the chosen investment strategy, Growney then takes care of the securities trading. The robo-advisor offers maximum flexibility. So can the savings rate can be adjusted or paused at any time. Of course, the money can also be paid out if necessary. There are no minimum terms or notice periods.

Investing at Growney: This is how registration works

To join in Growney* To be able to register, new customers first start a short process Online investment advicewhich, among other things, is theirs financial situationher Prior knowledge and your Willingness to take risks recorded. This is followed by a short questionnaire, which is used as the basis for the appropriate investment strategy. Users can Adjust strategy if necessary, before Growney takes care of opening a securities account at a German bank. Then the passive part begins. So all that’s left is that strategy to be implemented – for example, making regular payments into a savings plan or investing a certain amount once.

Promo code for Growney: Get a bonus of up to 1000 euros now

From the October 20, 2023 to January 31, 2024 offers Growney* a promotional code. This means that new customers who open their account receive the Code GROW1023 specify and then by February 29, 2024 at the latest at least 5000.00 euros deposit, one Bonus of up to 1000.00 euros.

Up to 1000 euros bonus at Growney: Requirement for using the voucher

The code is for new customersn available who had not yet opened an account, securities account or interest account with Growney before October 20, 2023. In order to receive the bonus, you must also: Deposits of at least 5000.00 euros must be made by February 29, 2023 at the latest. This investment must then be at least until January 31, 2025 remain in the investment target so that the premium is paid. That means that the Premium is only paid one year after the end of the campaign. She will transferred to the first active investment target and invested automatically.

Growney Promo Code Checklist

Bis January 31, 2024 Open depot at Growney*

When registering Specify code GROW1023

Attachment in the amount of make at least 5000.00 euros

Deposit volume must be at least remain in the investment target until January 31, 2025

bonus becomes transferred to the first investment target from January 31, 2025 and invested automatically

This is how much money has to be deposited to receive the Growney bonus

The amount of the bonus is staggered and depends on the deposit volume of the system. The following graduation applies:

50.00 euros bonus for deposit volume from 5000.00 euros

150.00 euros bonus for deposit volume from 15,000.00 euros

1000.00 euros bonus for deposit volume from 250,000.00 euros

Can existing customers also take part in the campaign?

What’s special about the campaign: It is also valid for existing customers*. Die Requirements for participation are similar: Deposit money, keep it in your investment goal and receive the bonus after one year. The staggering is identical to the new customer campaign. The only difference is that existing customers no need to enter a codebut instead in a rewards list.

Costs: What fees do Growney charge?

Many robo-advisors offer vouchers, promotions or bonuses to attract new users. These incentives are intended to make some providers overlook poor conditions. At Growney* Is not that the case. This is how the robo-advisor stands out transparent costs, prices and fees out of. The costs result from the portfolio value of investors. Accordingly, Growney calculates one Fee over 0.68 percent (per annum) with a deposit value that less than 50,000.00 euros is. From a value of 50,000.00 euros only 0.38 percent (per annum) due. The The fund cost amount to 0.14 percent to 0.23 percent (per annum). For investments of more than 250,000.00 euros, the advantageous conditions for Growney’s private banking apply (from 0.25 percent per annum).

The Growney fees at a glance

Depot valueCostup to 50,000.00 euros 0.68 percent (per annum) from 50,000.00 euros 0.38 percent (per annum)The fund cost0.14 percent to 0.23 percent (per annum)

Minimum investment at Growney

The minimum investment at Growney is only 500,00 Euro for the one-time investment. For savings plans, the minimum installment is 25,00 Euro per version.

Which bank is behind Growney?

Growney* works with the Private bank Sutor Bank together. Customers’ money is invested there. Sutor Bank is a member of Federal Association of Deposit Protection Funds German banks. Growney himself is also an asset manager for the BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) licensed, which speaks for the professionalism and seriousness of the robo-advisor.

Rating: Is it worth investing money with Growney?

Return-oriented investments (for example with savings plans) can generally be worthwhile. Especially with one long investment horizon The chance of making profits is good, as crises and crashes can be avoided and only sold at a favorable time. Therefore, you should be independent of the robo-advisor Only invest money that you can do without for the time being. The same applies to the one-time investment.

Compared to other providers, it stands out Growney* through his transparent and uncomplicated cost structure out of. This makes Growney the ideal provider for anyone who doesn’t want to spend much time with their savings plan or investments and instead just wants to have one easy-to-use robo-advisor looking for someone to do the work for them.

This is how Finanztest judges Growney

That is also convincing Financial test from Stiftung Warentest. The consumer organization tested Growney (and other providers) (July 2021 edition). For the test, the conditions of robo-advisors with portfolios of 40,000.00 euros and 100,000.00 euros were examined. Belongs in the 40,000.00 euro category Growney* with the good one Overall grade 1.8 among the test winners. This is due to the provider’s high level of transparency (quality rating “very good”). However, the annual costs are also somewhat high (quality rating “satisfactory”). Growney did even better in the Stiftung Warentest financial test in the 100,000.00 euro category. Here the robo-advisor was given the quality rating “very good” (grade: 1.3) for the best provider chosen. Growney also scores points in this category with its high level of transparency. Due to the lower costs for large investment amounts, the fees were also rated better (quality rating “good”).

More information about Growney

Some more information about Growney* can be found summarized in this overview:

Fintech companies with Based in Berlin

Managing Director: Gerald Klein

Robo-advisor for the digital investment

Savings plans from 25.00 euros

One-off investments from 500.00 euros

Fee between 0.38 percent and 0.68 percent (per annum) of the deposit value

The fund cost between 0.14 percent and 0.23 percent (per annum) of the deposit value Collaboration with Sutor Bench (Member of the deposit protection fund of the Federal Association of German Banks)

Quality rating “good” (Portfolio of 40,000.00 euros) and “very good” (Portfolio of 100,000.00 euros) at Finanztest (issue 07/2021) promotional code GROW1023 for a 1000.00 euro bonus until January 31, 2024

Risk notice: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are fundamentally associated with risk. A total loss of the capital invested cannot be ruled out. The articles, data and forecasts published are not a solicitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

