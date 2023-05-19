Home » Wild herb pesto: Beware of the autumn crocus / With herbs and plants …
Collect wild herbs and blossoms, then use them to spice up soups and salads, brew teas or prepare a healing brew: Own herbal know-how to acquire attracts more and more people. Offers for herbal tours belong in many communities and in almost every holiday region on the concept of nature experience and tourism. This is reported by the “HausArzt-patient magazine” in its current issue.

Autumn crocus as a poisonous double of wild garlic

The possibilities are diverse: daisies, lesser celandine, chickweed, dandelion and clover not only look good in the salad bowl – they also provide valuable vitamins. For a Wild herb pesto In addition to young nettle leaves, fresh goutweed, dandelion and chickweed go into the blender. Wild garlic brings the spicy garlic kick – but according to herbal teacher and author Sebastian Vielleichner, caution is advised. “Every year there are poisonings because people confuse wild garlic”, Viellechner knows, called the “Kräuterwastl”. The most poisonous doppelganger is not the lily of the valley, as is often mentioned, but the autumn crocus, which is deadly even in small doses. If you touch this plant, don’t even put your fingers in your mouth.

The Identification mark of wild garlic: A leaf grows out of the ground in its own style, the underside of the leaf is dull, if you crush the leaves, they smell intensely of garlic mustard. Interested parties can get more information on guided hikes. A directory of nationwide workshops and seminars can be found, for example, at www.herbario.org.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The “HausArzt-patient magazine” is published by the German Association of General Practitioners in cooperation with Wort & Bild Verlag. Issue II/2023 is distributed to patients in general practitioners nationwide.

