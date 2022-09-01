Listen to the audio version of the article

“In one of the most difficult moments for the global economy, we want to continue on our path of innovation, development and sustainability by involving the social partners and creating an industrial relations system open to dialogue and comparison, where people and their well-being confirm an important pivot of our people next level strategy “. Chiara Mastrotto, president of the homonymous group, one of the major companies in the tanning sector based in Arzignano, in the province of Vicenza, explains that in the new supplement that was signed with Filctem, Femca and Uiltec, the parties focused on the issue of participation and have identified «on the one hand flexibility tools capable of responding to company needs and at the same time favoring the work-life balance of our collaborators. Training remains a fundamental point and involving the social partners in the design of new models aimed at encouraging qualified insertion in the company and the development of existing skills is a stage in a virtuous path of growth for our Group “.

In terms of working hours, the parties placed the emphasis on the issues of production and personal flexibility, increasing the tools to favor the unpredictable production dynamics and the work and personal reconciliation needs of collaborators. For the economic part, a bonus is foreseen that will concern the over 1,100 collaborators of the Vicenza district with a value of 600 euros per year which can be increased according to the achievement of the objectives which once again are in full coherence with the Group’s management guidelines, that is, growth through the creation of a quality product in line with the customer’s needs and with great attention to the issues of sustainability and safety. Furthermore, the agreement also included among its themes the institution of ethical solidarity hours, that is the possibility of donating hours of holidays and leaves, as a sign of great attention to collaborators who may find themselves in serious situations of difficulty.

For the trade unions this is an important agreement that not only enhances the economic aspect, but for the first time contains an important and innovative part of the legislation for the sector. This is why Filctem, Femca and Uiltec explain that “what happened in what is the largest tanning group in the Veneto District, with more than a thousand employees, is something that will inevitably be the direction for the entire territory, opening up to contractual innovations for the sector”.