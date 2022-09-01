Xi’an News Network News In order to maintain the safety of the campus and teachers and students, on August 31, the Yanliang Branch of the Public Security Bureau carried out the fourth centralized and unified operation of public security inspection, publicity and prevention, timely cracked down on the current illegal crimes around the campus, and comprehensively investigated and rectified the hidden safety hazards of the campus and surrounding areas. , to create a safe and healthy campus environment.

It is reported that the police of the sub-bureau’s organs and units took the initiative to support the first-line police station. First, they carried out rolling inspections and key rectifications on key areas such as “urban villages”, rental houses, self-built houses, night markets, and entertainment venues around the campus in advance to purify the surrounding areas of the campus. surroundings. Subsequently, key inspections were conducted on the number of security personnel on duty in all schools in the jurisdiction, the deployment of security forces, whether there was overage employment, and the registration of guards. The security personnel conducted on-site inspections on whether the “one-key alarm” system of each school was operating normally. Carefully check whether the fire-fighting facilities and fire-fighting equipment in the school are fully equipped, whether the emergency fire-fighting channel is unblocked, and whether the emergency exit indicating facilities are normal, etc., and issue a rectification responsibility letter in time for any potential safety hazards found, so as to block security loopholes and eliminate potential safety hazards.

In addition, on the basis of the normalized security work of “one school, one police officer”, the sub-bureau increased the police stationed in a timely manner, set up “nursing post” duty points around the campus, and organized the police force on duty and the patrol police force to increase the frequency of patrols. Collaborate, do a good job in maintaining order around the campus, and build a security “safety shield” for the campus.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Zhang Leitu/Provided by Yanliang Police