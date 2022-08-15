Guangdong’s prefabricated dishes support policies are frequently launched to help “eating in Guangdong” start again

Since 2022, the development of prefabricated dishes is booming. Recently, many cities in Guangdong Province have introduced relevant support policies to help “eating in Guangdong” start again.

In March 2022, Guangdong Province issued the “Ten Measures to Accelerate the High-Quality Development of Guangdong’s Prepared Vegetable Industry”. In May, the General Office of Guangdong Province announced the list of members of the Joint Conference on the High-Quality Development of the Guangdong Prefabricated Vegetable Industry, to strengthen publicity and policy interpretation, and to support and regulate the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry. In July, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Private Investment Co., Ltd. jointly established the Guangdong Province Prefabricated Vegetable Industry Investment Fund. The size of the Fund of Funds reached 5 billion yuan, focusing on industries such as prefabricated vegetable production, warehousing, circulation, consumption and equipment production. Chain fields and links for investment layout.

According to the “2022 Insight Report on China‘s Prefabricated Vegetable Industry”, from 2013 to 2021, a total of 71 investment and financing events occurred in the prefabricated vegetable track, and the total disclosed financing amount exceeded 1 billion yuan, involving 42 projects and the number of registered prefabricated vegetable companies. Increasing year by year, the market development potential is gradually released. Guangdong occupies an important position in the national prefabricated vegetable industry, and the number of prefabricated vegetable enterprises has now reached nearly 7,000.

The relevant person in charge of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that Guangdong has certain advantages in developing the prefabricated vegetable industry. Guangdong has many varieties and varieties of agricultural products, and the cultural connotation of southern Guangdong is rich, which is conducive to the promotion of pre-made dishes and the cultivation of consumer loyalty. Moreover, the industry started early and has accumulated a lot of development experience, realizing technology systemization, team systemization, and business format systemization, forming a technical system. and the ecological circle for the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry, creating a prefabricated vegetable industrial park in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing Gaoyao), which will combine local resource endowments to promote the clustering development of the prefabricated vegetable industry.

It is understood that the Shanghai Business Information Center released the “Top 50 Listed Companies in Pre-made Vegetables by Revenue in 2022”, among which Guangdong has Guolian Aquatic Products, Wen’s Shares, Guangzhou Restaurant, Rainbow Shares, Shenliang Holdings, Meiyingsen, and Lingnan Holdings. Seven companies make the list.

Guolian Aquatic Products, located in Zhanjiang City, is promoting the transformation strategy to prefabricated vegetables, and has launched a plan to increase the production capacity of prefabricated vegetables with a fixed increase of 1 billion yuan, to help the company expand its production capacity with industrial capital; Wen’s Co., Ltd. has created the “fresh cooked yellow chicken” category, which is in The three major bases in South China, East China and Central China have set up R&D centers, with a production capacity of about 40,000 tons of dishes per year; Guangzhou Restaurant Group has deployed in cities in the Greater Bay Area, combined with market demand and advantages, to promote the accelerated development of pre-prepared dishes. Rainbow shares from “department + supermarket” to “department + supermarket + X”, develops new business formats such as shopping malls and convenience stores, and sets up a prefabricated food area in Rainbow Supermarket to provide instant ready-to-eat semi-finished dishes, and promote the supermarketization of prefabricated dishes. process. (Intern Li Qiuping)