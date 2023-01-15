[导读]
Guizhou Bailing and the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences signed a “Technology Transfer Contract” for a Class I new drug of traditional Chinese medicine!
China Powder News Recently, Guizhou Bailing Enterprise Group Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Company” or “Party A”) signed a “Technology Transfer Contract” with the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (“Party B”). In this contract, Party B voluntarily transfers the related technology of “Class 1 Traditional Chinese Medicine for the Treatment of Respiratory Virus Infection (Tentative Name BD-77)” to Party A, and Party A voluntarily accepts the transfer and pays the corresponding transfer fee.
This project is to extract and purify monomer compounds and their preparations with a purity of more than 95% from a single medicinal material recorded in the “Chinese Pharmacopoeia”. It is developed in accordance with the technical requirements for new Chinese medicines of Class 1.2 of the Chinese medicine registration classification in the “Measures for the Administration of Drug Registration”. intellectual property. At present, all the studies of the drugability evaluation stage of innovative traditional Chinese medicine have been completed, and the key technologies of all links in the preclinical research and development of innovative drugs have been broken through.
Guizhou Braun
The company is now a backbone enterprise in the new pharmaceutical industry in Guizhou Province and the largest Miao medicine research and production enterprise in the country. It is a listed pharmaceutical company integrating Miao medicine research and development, production and sales. Kesuting syrup and capsules and non-Miao medicine products Jingan Capsules, Vitamin C Yinqiao Tablets, Pediatric Chaigui Antipyretic Granules, etc. are the company’s main profitable products. have a certain market share in the market. At the same time, the company actively develops the Miao medicine integration project with Tangning Tongluo as its core competitiveness, and further expands the scope of promotion.
Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences
Founded in 1955, the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences is the earliest national-level specialized institution for the research of Chinese medicine in my country. It has been recognized as a WHO Collaborating Center for Traditional Medicine since 1983. After 66 years of scientific research practice, the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica has cultivated a group of scientific and technological backbones engaged in literature, Chinese medicine resources and variety identification, chemistry, analysis, processing, preparation, pharmacology, toxicology and new drug research and development. This project is the research result of Professor Cui Xiaolan, the chief researcher of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, which lasted more than 20 years.
This project belongs to the national key research category that does not meet the clinical needs and the variety category that is focused on and supported by the new drug registration of traditional Chinese medicine.
Reference source:
Juchao Information Network, Guizhou Braun 2021 Annual Report
(Edited by China Powder Network / Qing Li)
Note: The picture is for non-commercial use, if there is any infringement notice, delete it
Copyright and Disclaimer:
① The copyright of all works on this website marked with “Source: China Fenzi.com” belongs to China Fenzi.com, and shall not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways without the authorization of this website. Works that have been authorized by this website should be used within the scope of authorization, and “source: China Powder Network” should be indicated. Violators will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities.
② All works on this website marked with “source: xxx (not this website)” are reproduced from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information. Bear the direct responsibility and joint liability for the infringement of such works. If other media, websites or individuals download and use from this website, they must keep the “manuscript source” indicated on this website, and take legal responsibilities such as copyright.
③ If the content of the work, copyright and other issues are involved, please contact this website within two weeks from the date of publication of the work, otherwise it will be deemed as a waiver of relevant rights.