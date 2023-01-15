China Powder News Recently, Guizhou Bailing Enterprise Group Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Company” or “Party A”) signed a “Technology Transfer Contract” with the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (“Party B”). In this contract, Party B voluntarily transfers the related technology of “Class 1 Traditional Chinese Medicine for the Treatment of Respiratory Virus Infection (Tentative Name BD-77)” to Party A, and Party A voluntarily accepts the transfer and pays the corresponding transfer fee.

This project is to extract and purify monomer compounds and their preparations with a purity of more than 95% from a single medicinal material recorded in the “Chinese Pharmacopoeia”. It is developed in accordance with the technical requirements for new Chinese medicines of Class 1.2 of the Chinese medicine registration classification in the “Measures for the Administration of Drug Registration”. intellectual property. At present, all the studies of the drugability evaluation stage of innovative traditional Chinese medicine have been completed, and the key technologies of all links in the preclinical research and development of innovative drugs have been broken through.

Guizhou Braun

The company is now a backbone enterprise in the new pharmaceutical industry in Guizhou Province and the largest Miao medicine research and production enterprise in the country. It is a listed pharmaceutical company integrating Miao medicine research and development, production and sales. Kesuting syrup and capsules and non-Miao medicine products Jingan Capsules, Vitamin C Yinqiao Tablets, Pediatric Chaigui Antipyretic Granules, etc. are the company’s main profitable products. have a certain market share in the market. At the same time, the company actively develops the Miao medicine integration project with Tangning Tongluo as its core competitiveness, and further expands the scope of promotion.

Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences

Founded in 1955, the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences is the earliest national-level specialized institution for the research of Chinese medicine in my country. It has been recognized as a WHO Collaborating Center for Traditional Medicine since 1983. After 66 years of scientific research practice, the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica has cultivated a group of scientific and technological backbones engaged in literature, Chinese medicine resources and variety identification, chemistry, analysis, processing, preparation, pharmacology, toxicology and new drug research and development. This project is the research result of Professor Cui Xiaolan, the chief researcher of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, which lasted more than 20 years.

This project belongs to the national key research category that does not meet the clinical needs and the variety category that is focused on and supported by the new drug registration of traditional Chinese medicine.

