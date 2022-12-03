correspondence 2022-12-02 18:39:45 Source: Selected by Times Business School

Guolian shares officially responded to some of the previous media public opinion doubts.

Since the implementation of the comprehensive registration system, the exchange of investor relations, which carries the mission of promoting credit construction in the capital market, has deepened: making market supervision and the response process of listed companies more transparent.

After the market closed on December 1, Guolian Co., Ltd. (SH: 603613), the leading domestic B2B e-commerce and industrial Internet industry, released the “Response to the Inquiry Letter on Media Reports from the Shanghai Stock Exchange”, formally questioning some of the previous media public opinions. Make an official response.

Company information is true, accurate and complete

Guolian shares clearly stated in the reply to the inquiry letter of the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the company’s financing trade, abnormal per capita income generation, use of raised funds and other matters mentioned in media reports are not true; the company’s previous relevant information disclosure is true, accurate and complete in all major aspects.

Among them, regarding the financing trade doubts that the media, investors and other parties are focusing on, Guolian shares replied in the inquiry letter that Yizhaohuasheng and Dongyue Feida are both major customers of the company and do not constitute a direct upstream and downstream relationship. , and there is no associated relationship, and does not constitute a closed-loop chain of financing trade. The contracts between the company and Yizhaohuasheng and Dongyue Feida are all clear purchase and sale contracts, and there are no financing clauses or similar arrangements. In 2020, the transaction amount disclosed by the company with Yizhaohuasheng is quite different from the transaction amount disclosed by its parent company, Yili Clean Energy. As a result of the amount incurred by E-Commerce Co., Ltd., there is no difference in transaction data. In addition, in the company’s transactions with the top ten customers and suppliers in the last two years and the first period, there is no situation that the customers and suppliers in the same transaction are the same party or related parties, and the company has no financing trade with it.

In response to the abnormalities in per capita income generation questioned by the media, Guolian Co., Ltd. made a detailed statement in the reply to the inquiry letter. The company’s per capita income generation level is within a reasonable range, and the increase in the number of employees in the company matches the increase in operating income, which is commercially reasonable.

In addition, regarding the doubts about the use of the company’s raised funds, Guolian shares stated in the reply announcement that the company’s monetary fund balance, storage location and form, interest rate level and interest income are in line with the company’s disclosure, and the interest income is in line with the company’s capital scale. . The limitation of the company’s monetary funds is related to the opening of bank acceptance bills and letters of credit to pay suppliers for the purchase of goods, and there is a real transaction background. In addition, the company has no joint or jointly managed accounts with the controlling shareholder or other related parties, and there is no actual use of monetary funds by other parties; the company complies with relevant regulations, and there is no illegal use of raised funds. Investing in R&D costs that have not been invested.

At the same time, CICC carefully checked the items in the inquiry letter that required the sponsor to express their opinions; the independent directors fully communicated with the company, and expressed their opinions on the relevant matters in the inquiry letter based on an independent and rigorous standpoint. Both the sponsor and the independent directors believe that the Guolian stock disclosure announcement is consistent with the actual situation, the content and format of the information disclosure documents are legal and compliant, and the company’s information disclosure does not contain false records, misleading statements and major omissions, and complies with the relevant regulations on information disclosure of listed companies .

The light of the industrial Internet continues to lead the industry forward

For a long time, Guolian shares, as the light of the industrial Internet, have taken the industrial digitalization to promote the cost reduction and efficiency increase of the real economy as the main goal. Aiming at the pain points of enterprises, it has actively explored digitalization of transactions, digitalization of supply chains, and digitalization of production and operation to solve the digitalization of traditional enterprises. In the process, digital tools are difficult to choose, difficult to adapt, and high implementation costs.

Given that the price fluctuations of industrial products are cyclical, it is the basis for long-term cooperation to ensure stable upstream supply during periods of rising prices and sufficient demand during periods of falling prices. During the period of rising prices, Guolian Co., Ltd. ensures the priority supply of suppliers by using the core supplier strategy, the upstream and downstream extension strategy of the supply chain, and the prepayment strategy. During the period of price decline, the company forms a relatively rigid demand with its dispersed customer base and upstream and downstream extension strategies of the supply chain to ensure that the upstream supply is quickly digested, and at the same time, it can obtain more support from the upstream during the downward period.

Since entering the trading stage, the business model of Guolian Duoduo platform has gone through multiple price up/down cycles, and its rationality and superiority have been repeatedly verified by performance. The company’s Duoduo platform “group shopping” covers multiple SKUs, high orders, and strong outbreaks. It can not only quickly digest the factory’s production capacity, but also help manufacturers quickly gain the market through “phenomenal” explosive models. After years of deep cultivation in the industry, the company has accumulated rich resources in the industrial belt, forming a mature commercial closed loop of “determining purchases based on sales, reverse ordering, and upstream bargaining”.

Taking titanium dioxide, one of the main categories of the Tuduoduo platform of Guolian Co., Ltd. as an example, the platform has established good cooperative relations with titanium dioxide manufacturers on the basis of purchasing and selling titanium dioxide. The main upstream raw materials of titanium dioxide are titanium concentrate, titanium tetrachloride, etc., and the Tuduoduo platform further purchases titanium concentrate, titanium tetrachloride and other products produced in various places through collective orders, and supplies raw materials to titanium dioxide manufacturers. Through the conversion of suppliers and customers of different categories upstream and downstream, a stable source of customers is obtained, thereby promoting the transaction volume and influence of the platform at low cost.

At the same time, due to the fact that Duoduo platform has a stable group of rigid-needed customers who have changed from suppliers to customers, the strong customer cooperation stickiness will feed back the influence of the platform, attract more high-quality customers to settle in, and promote a virtuous circle, which will increase the number of optional partners for platform users. The procurement and sales process has become more efficient and precise.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy should be promoted. Industrial digitalization is a new blue ocean for the development of the digital economy, which has spawned a series of new technologies, new products, new formats, and new models. The integration and application of new technologies on the industrial Internet platform has brought a new solution to the intelligent transformation of industrial enterprises’ production methods.

With the revelation of this media questioning incident, the application scenarios of industrial Internet platforms such as Guolian Co., Ltd. in the fields of core business optimization, production support capability improvement, and social resource collaboration will continue to deepen, and corporate influence will be further enhanced. In the future, the company will focus on serving the real economy and creating social value, give full play to the technology, talent and platform advantages of leading industrial Internet companies, and continue to improve the acceptance of online transactions and services by traditional companies, so that companies in the industrial chain can obtain more benefits and help The supply chain upgrade of small and medium-sized enterprises continues to lead the high-quality development of the industry.

The content on this website (including but not limited to text, pictures, audio and video), except for reprinting, is the copyright of Times Online, and it is prohibited to reprint, link, repost or use in other ways without the authorization of a written agreement. Anyone who violates the above statement will be held accountable by this website. If other media, websites or individuals reproduce and use, please contact Mr. Ding of this website: [email protected]