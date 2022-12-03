Focus! The fifth national economic census in 2023 is coming! Check what? How to check?

The State Council recently issued the “Notice on Conducting the Fifth National Economic Census” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”). According to the “National Economic Census Regulations”, the State Council decided to carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023.

What is an economic census? What are the objects, content and time of the fifth national economic census? What was the first proposed input-output survey and what was its role? What impact did the previous four economic censuses have on economic development? How to ensure the data quality of the economic census? Let’s take a look at the quick questions and answers in this issue↓↓↓

What is an economic census?

The economic census is to fully grasp the development scale, structure and benefits of my country’s secondary industry and tertiary industry, to establish and improve the basic unit directory and its database system, to study and formulate national economic and social development plans, and to improve decision-making and management. A major national condition and national strength survey conducted to lay the foundation for the level.

According to the “National Economic Census Regulations”, the economic census is carried out every five years, and it is carried out in the years of every 3 and every 8 respectively. my country has carried out four national economic censuses in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018 respectively, and will carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023.

What are the objects, content and time of the fifth national economic census?

The objects of the census are all legal entities, industrial activity units and self-employed households engaged in secondary industry and tertiary industry activities within the territory of my country.

The main content of the census includes the basic situation of the census object, organizational structure, personnel wages, production capacity, financial status, production and operation, energy production and consumption, research and development activities, information construction and e-commerce transactions, as well as input structure, product usage and Composition of fixed asset investment, etc.

The standard time point for the census is December 31, 2023, and the data during the census period are the annual data for 2023.

What was the first proposed input-output survey and what was its role?

The fifth national economic census will coordinate the input-output survey for the first time. The input-output survey is an important source for compiling input-output tables to formulate more reasonable economic policies. The significance of compiling a scientific input-output table is to conduct qualitative and quantitative macro- and micro-input-output analysis. The significance of macro-input-output analysis lies in formulating more reasonable economic policies and effective macro-control of the national economy; the significance of micro-input-output analysis lies in strengthening enterprise management and improving enterprise economic benefits.

What impact did the previous four economic censuses have on economic development?

The economic census is a “comprehensive physical examination” of the national economy. Taking the fourth economic census carried out in 2018 as an example, through this census, firstly, the development scale, layout and benefits of my country’s secondary and tertiary industries were found out; secondly, my country’s industrial organization, industrial structure, The current situation of industrial technology and industrial form and the composition of various production factors; the third is to master the assets and liabilities of all legal entities and the development of emerging industries, and further verify the basic situation of various units, the output of major products, and service activities; the fourth is to comprehensively It accurately reflects the new progress in supply-side structural reform, cultivation and growth of new kinetic energy, and optimization and upgrading of economic structure under the guidance of the new development concept. Comparing the results of the fourth national economic census and the third national economic census, it can be found that my country has shown many positive changes in terms of economic scale, structural adjustment, market vitality, innovation drive, regional coordination, etc., and has achieved reasonable growth in quantity and quality. Steady improvement, the pace towards high-quality development is more “steady”, the attitude is more “excellent”, and the stamina is more “sufficient”.

How to ensure the data quality of the economic census?

All census workers and census objects must strictly follow the provisions of the “Statistics Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Regulations for the Implementation of the Statistics Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Regulations for the National Economic Census”, and fill in the census forms on time and truthfully. No unit or individual shall make false reports, conceal reports, refuse to report, or delay reports, and shall not falsify or tamper with census data. The unit and personal data obtained by the census are strictly limited to the purpose of the census, and shall not be used as the basis for any unit to impose rewards and punishments on the census objects. The census agencies at all levels and their staff must strictly fulfill the duty of confidentiality regarding the state secrets and commercial secrets and personal information of the census objects learned during the census; without approval, no unit or individual may release census data to the outside world.

We must always adhere to the principle of data quality first, strictly implement the census plan, standardize the census work process, strengthen the inspection and verification of data quality before and after the event, effectively prevent and punish statistical fraud and falsification, and ensure that the census data is true, accurate, complete and credible.

