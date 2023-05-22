Habeck hopes to introduce industrial electricity prices by spring 2024

Habeck exchanged views on the topic with business, employer and trade union representatives on Monday. The President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, emphasized with regard to the “Bridge Electricity Price” that clarity is also needed about “what the bank looks like to which we now have to build bridges”. The faster expansion of renewable energies and storage is essential, as is the construction of hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants with a significant capacity.

But short-term measures are also needed. “Companies of all sizes, from medium-sized companies to large corporations, whose competitiveness and viability are threatened by exorbitantly high electricity prices, need relief now.”