Habeck is initially moving away from stricter requirements for the insulation of new buildings

Business

Construction experts argue that even stricter requirements for the insulation of new buildings would be very expensive, but without ensuring significantly more climate protection. Habeck said that it is now a matter of paying more attention to building materials so that they are as climate-friendly as possible. “In the amendment to public procurement law planned for 2024, we will therefore ensure that sustainability criteria are implemented in a less bureaucratic, simpler and therefore better way.”

