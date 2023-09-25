I’m proud of the game. They didn’t get scared and stood up for themselves, coach Priske said after the derby

Eleven lutch cards, red cards for both captains. twenty-one fouls by Slavia, fifteen by Sparta. Both goals from penalties, Sparan equalized in regulation.

It’s a point from outside, from derby, on hiti tkho soupee. In view of the fact that we have overheated and into the beast itself, we take the belt, even when we wanted more before the rescue. We wanted to win, play football, but there were only fouls and pushes. We didn’t get the wave we needed, said Priske.

You brought a certain culture to Czech football that was not here. How are you after such a trial?

I think the first thing is to say that I came here to do a good job for Sparta. I don’t want to phrase it in such a way that I sang because of what you said. Mm his philosophy, how tm vst. This derby was not good in many ways. You will be interested in how much time it took. It was a foul, not a foul.

Didn’t you want to pack up and leave Czech football in the past when you saw what happened in Eden?

No, not at all. I didn’t have such an idea. I love Derby, not only in Esk. Sometimes it feels like it’s going to fall apart. Then we are all victims of what happens. I am a resident of Sparta rd.

Why did it degenerate? Are you going to take anything out of the thunder?

The answer is very complex. The games are a hit from fighting for each other. We lost zero games here a year ago. If you don’t stand up for yourself in certain situations, you won’t succeed. I’m proud of the game, it’s not easy to overcome such a save. What could be done, in which direction the fight is actually going, what is the border, how are decisions made. Maybe after looking at the record we will find that we should have had our emotions more under control in some moments. I’m glad the players didn’t get scared and shoot themselves.

What do you say to Krejmo, who got himself kicked out after a conflict with his opponent Boil?

I saw it on video and I hope that someone will take a look at it and invite how it will be decided. Krej was just enjoying the flow of Slavia’s game. I’ll get him some felt too.

How much progress did you make after the last failed derby?

It is clear to see how we have turned the darkness around. How we dealt with it. We played outside, in a sloit atmosphere.

The tie was taken care of by Harasln, who you sent into the game after an hour of the game. Why didn’t he get arrested?

It was not an easy decision, but I also wanted to have a woman on the bench. I knew that when he came into the game as a substitute, it would be one of the decisive moments of the match.

