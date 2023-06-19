Haefner sells a good 8% stake to Peter Spuhler

Economic News

Peter SpuhlerImage: sda

There are changes in the shareholder structure at Swiss Steel. BigPoint Holding AG, controlled by Martin Haefner, sold an 8.07 percent stake to Peter Spuhler’s PCS Holding. According to the announcement on Monday, BigPoint’s share has thus fallen to less than a third and there is no requirement from the Financial Market Authority Finma.

In December 2019, Finma determined that Martin Haefner and BigPoint Holding AG must submit a mandatory offer for Swiss Steel shares if their share of the voting rights is not reduced below one third by the end of 2024. According to Haefner, after the sale to Spuhler, he now still holds 32.73 percent of Swiss Steel’s capital, which means that Finma’s requirements are met.

The stake held by PCS Holding, which is controlled by industrialist Peter Spuhler, in Swiss Steel has meanwhile risen to over 20 percent, according to a statement by Swiss Steel on Monday.

PCS Holding wanted to underscore its position as a long-term anchor shareholder of the traditional company and its “full confidence in the further potential of the company as a leading manufacturer of innovative solutions in the field of special steel”. (aeg/sda/awp)

