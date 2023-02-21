Haier launches WashPass, the smart subscription washing machine

Haier – number 1 brand in the world in the large household appliances sector – announces the debut on the Italian market of WashPass, not just a hyper-technological and connected class A washing machine for maximum energy efficiency, but a new professional washing experience accessible to all, which allows you to take care of your clothes without worrying about anything. The first monthly subscription service controlled by Artificial Intelligence with exclusive detergents specially designed by Nuncas®, based on the innovative Disaggregated Chemistry.

WashPass by Haier was created to fulfill the wishes of every type of customer who will be able to achieve better performance at home by up to 70% while minimizing the consumer’s commitment.

In fact, using it is very simple: WashPass can be managed entirely through the hOn app. Just place the clothes in the basket, select the most suitable program and Artificial Intelligence will take care of the laundry. You will not have to manually dose the Active ingredients of Nuncas®, nor go to buy them or remember to do it, because the reordering is automatic.

Their cost is already included in the monthly rate and they will be delivered directly to your home when they run out. In addition, the service includes support for installing and connecting the washing machine to the Internet as well as assistance and maintenance for the entire duration of the subscription. An absolute level of freedom for the consumer.

To activate the subscription just visit the official site and choose between the three floors available, depending on the number of washes desired. Once the subscription, with a minimum duration of 36 months, has been subscribed, the washing machine and the first supply of Active Ingredients will be sent directly to your home.

People’s habits are changing, personal time management is a priority, like that of using highly performing services that do not impact the environment. Being able to count on efficient allies, to whom you can delegate the daily management of household chores without worries, is now essential. WashPass by Haier represents a tailor-made solution designed to offer unprecedented innovation, guaranteed by two leading brands that have always been synonymous with the highest quality.

