Living will, still unknown by Italians: only 0.4% know what it is

Living will, still unknown by Italians: only 0.4% know what it is

One could say this stranger is a living will. According to a survey by the Luca Coscioni Association, 5 years after the entry into force of law 219 of 2017, only 0.4% of Italians know what it is. Doctor Mario Riccio, Welby and Mario’s doctor Federco Carboni, the first Italian to resort to assisted suicide, answered questions from Italians on bio-will, a law that guaranteed a right never publicized for a week on the white number on the end of life of the Luca Coscioni Association by the Ministry of Health.

