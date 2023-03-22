Half smaller than RTX 4080! NVIDIA releases RTX 4000 SFF half-height card: only 70 watts of power consumption

Based on the Ada Love GPU architecture, NVIDIA has released several RTX graphics card products. What they have in common is that they are not small in size. Even some non-public versions of the RTX 4070 Ti can be 3.5 slots thick and nearly 30cm long.

Now, the small-sized 40-series N card is finally here.

During the GTC conference last night (March 21), NVIDIA released the RTX 4000 SFF, a “half-height” workstation professional graphics card with a length of only 16.7cm and a height of only 6.86cm. Feel free to install it.

“Although the sparrow is small, it has all internal organs”, built-in 6144 CUDA, 192 Tensor units, 48 ​​light-tracking RT units, matching 20GB GDDR6 memory (160bit, 16Gbps), single-precision floating-point 19.2TFLOPS, and more wonderful is the standard The power consumption is said to be only 70W, that is, no external auxiliary power supply is required.

Although from the perspective of CUDA scale and computing power, RTX 4000 SFF, as a professional card, is inferior to RTX 4070 Ti game card,But the list price reaches $1,250, and PNY and Lingyang start selling in April。