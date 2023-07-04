Hard blow to Northern League autonomy. 4 resignations in the Lep committee

Lega, Roberto Calderoli threatens to say goodbye: “If autonomy doesn’t pass, I’ll leave politics”. Photo Lapresse

Autonomy, Boccia (Pd): “Resignation of the Lep tombstone committee on the Calderoli bill”

Hard blow for Minister Roberto Calderoli’s Northern League project of differentiated autonomy. Four “illustrious” resignations arrived today within the committee for the identification of the Lep created as part of the reform on differentiated autonomy, one of the government’s flagships.

The former presidents of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato and Franco Gallo, the former President of the Council of State Alessandro Pajno and the former Minister of Public Administration Franco Bassanini have decided to resign because – as Il Sole 24 Ore writes in today’s edition – “there are no longer the conditions for our participation in the work of the Committee”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

