Home » Hard blow to Northern League autonomy. 4 resignations in the Lep committee
Business

Hard blow to Northern League autonomy. 4 resignations in the Lep committee

by admin
Hard blow to Northern League autonomy. 4 resignations in the Lep committee

Lega, Roberto Calderoli threatens to say goodbye: “If autonomy doesn’t pass, I’ll leave politics”. Photo Lapresse

Autonomy, Boccia (Pd): “Resignation of the Lep tombstone committee on the Calderoli bill”

Hard blow for Minister Roberto Calderoli’s Northern League project of differentiated autonomy. Four “illustrious” resignations arrived today within the committee for the identification of the Lep created as part of the reform on differentiated autonomy, one of the government’s flagships.

The former presidents of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato and Franco Gallo, the former President of the Council of State Alessandro Pajno and the former Minister of Public Administration Franco Bassanini have decided to resign because – as Il Sole 24 Ore writes in today’s edition – “there are no longer the conditions for our participation in the work of the Committee”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  CITIC Construction Investment: The sub-sectors that are expected to exceed expectations in the first quarter report will mainly focus on some cyclical products with an upward trend.

You may also like

Bank of Italy freezes Russian funds for 2...

Why the era of freebies is not over

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 4th. The markets are...

This 630 percent yield stock trader has 6...

Resolution 41 of 06/12/2023 – Commercial agreement for...

The book Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and Inflation

Flight Chaos Grips United Airlines as Over 50,000...

The tax burden at 37%, the deficit worsens:...

Wuniu Holdings Forms Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Guijiu...

Ethiopia: request to join the BRICS has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy