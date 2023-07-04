ABeam Consulting 2023 RISE+BTP Private Meeting Sets Sail for Successful Digital Transformation with Cloud Solutions

Riding the Clouds, Setting Sail——ABeam (Deshuo) 2023 RISE+BTP Private Enjoyment Concluded Successfully

Shanghai, China – On June 1, the “Ride the Clouds, Set Sail – ABeam Consulting 2023 RISE+BTP Private Meeting” hosted by ABeam Consulting was successfully held in Shanghai. This private meeting, which received strong support from SAP, Amazon Cloud Technology, and participating customers, showcased the potential of digital transformation in enterprises with the help of RISE+BTP.

Experts from ABeam, SAP, and Amazon Cloud Technology were present at the event to provide comprehensive insights on how to achieve successful digital transformations. Moreover, representatives of successful case studies shared their stories, aiming to engage in discussions with industry peers and promote digitalization for mutual benefit.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation by Ms. Ding Juan, the general manager of SAP Business Technology Cloud Platform Greater China. Ms. Juan discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by multinational companies in China‘s development and elaborated on the six major application scenarios of SAP’s Business Technology Cloud Platform (BTP) for these companies. This provided the participants with a deeper understanding of the digital capabilities that multinational companies can leverage in China.

Following Ms. Juan’s presentation, Mr. Li Ming, a senior manager at ABeam, delivered a keynote speech on how enterprise S/4HANA upgrades can empower digital transformation. He provided detailed insights on choosing the right upgrade route and showcased ABeam’s solutions and successful implementation cases under different technical routes. Mr. Li emphasized the importance of prioritizing system upgrades in successful digital transformation projects and showcased different upgrade technology routes, such as system conversion, selective data migration, and the introduction of new systems. ABeam’s cloud template and conversion factory service were highlighted as solutions that have delivered successful results.

The focus then shifted to cloud services, with Mr. Tian Kuan, a manager at ABeam, delivering a presentation on how cloud services can help enterprises succeed in overseas markets. He analyzed the advantages and disadvantages of cloud services and highlighted ABeam’s cloud solutions that have been enabled by SAP’s digital solutions. Mr. Tian emphasized the trend and benefits of cloud services, the importance of cloud service security, and how these services can facilitate global development for overseas enterprises. ABeam’s comprehensive cloud solution, ABeam Cloud global production and sales template, was showcased as a powerful tool for overseas businesses.

Mr. Shi Yifeng, the SAP Business Director of Amazon Cloud Technology Greater China, delivered a keynote speech on “Enterprise Digitalization and Cloud Innovation Practice Sharing.” He emphasized that enterprise digitalization and cloud innovation are essential elements for improving operational efficiency and opening up new business possibilities. Mr. Shi highlighted the importance of leveraging cloud technology to drive innovation and success for enterprises.

Big data insights and comprehensive budgeting platforms were also discussed during the meeting. Mr. Jiang Hongda, the Executive Director of ABeam, provided a professional analysis of the future prospects of big data insight and comprehensive budget platforms. He emphasized that the intelligent application of enterprise data determines its innovation capabilities and competitiveness. Mr. Jiang then shared successful case studies where ABeam leveraged SAP Analysis Cloud and other products within the SAP ecosystem to build big data insight and comprehensive budget platforms for clients. These platforms provide valuable business analysis and assist decision-making processes.

The meeting also included customer sharing sessions, where Mr. Qiang Meng, the Director of the IT Department of Sumika Electronics and an ABeam customer, shared his experience of implementing the SAP analysis cloud platform. His insights provided real-world feedback to the attendees.

In addition to these topics, ABeam also discussed its solutions in the field of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Mr. Xu Pengcheng, a manager at ABeam, shared the company’s approach to utilizing RPA to replace repetitive and regular tasks in organizations.

The event concluded with a keynote speech by Mr. Xu Zhigang, the General Manager of Customer Consulting for SAP Growing Enterprises. He highlighted the significance of the SAP Business Technology Cloud Platform and how it helps multinational companies achieve cloud digitization.

Mr. Yosuke Nakano, Chairman and General Manager of ABeam Consulting Greater China, took the stage to give his closing remarks. He expressed his gratitude to all the guests and emphasized ABeam’s commitment to deepening digital transformation and empowering the future. With the help of SAP’s cloud digital solutions, ABeam will continue to collaborate with well-known enterprises to create a blueprint for digital transformation and pave the way for future industry practices.

As a “Real Partner” committed to customer success and innovation, ABeam aims to create new value and contribute to society. They will continue to work together with their customers, utilizing their creativity, diverse talents, and professional experience to drive change and provide meaningful opportunities for professionals and business partners who share common goals.

In conclusion, the “Ride the Clouds, Set Sail – ABeam Consulting 2023 RISE+BTP Private Meeting” was a resounding success. By bringing together industry experts and customers, ABeam Consulting, supported by partners like SAP and Amazon Cloud Technology, demonstrated the power and potential of digital transformation for enterprises. It served as a platform for knowledge sharing, success stories, and the exploration of future possibilities in the industry.