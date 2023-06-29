“He chose Prighozin, they took him by the balls.” Russia arrests Surovikin

War Russia Ukraine, Prigozhin and the secret files of the Pentagon: “Spy”. Photo Lapresse

Russia arrests General Surovikin. This is what happens in the Kremlin

In addition to war in Ukrainethe internal battle continues Kremlin. The attempted coup of Prighozin brought immediate consequences, Putin he understood the danger he ran and moved on to the counterattack. Russian general Sergei Surovik too he has been arrested. The Moscow Times made it known, citing sources close to the Russian Defense Ministry. “Apparently, (Surovikin) chose Prigozhin’s side during the uprising, e they grabbed him by the balls“said the second source cited by the English-language Moscow newspaper. The newspaper points out that the general had not been heard from since Saturday, the day of the Wagner uprising. According to the New York Times, Surovikin he was aware of the rebellion plans of the militia.

Read also: Prigozhin coup, the support of a Russian general. There is a mole in the Kremlin

Read also: Russia, Lukashenko: “Prigozhin is in Belarus”. Zuppi leaves for Moscow

According to military blogger Vladimir Romanov, Surovikin – also known as the “general Armageddon” for his ruthlessness or “the Aleppo butcher” for his role in the crackdown on the Syrian opposition – he is reportedly being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. Alexei Venediktov, chief editor of Ekho Moskvy radio station, wrote on Telegram that the family has been without contact for three days with the general – for three months, from October to January last, he headed the special military operation in Ukraine, before being replaced by the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov – is that his guards are unresponsive. Also since Saturday, even the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov has not seen each other again, and it is disappeared from Telegram channels ex-President Dmitry Medvedevwho normally posts comments every day.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

