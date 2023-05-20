Home » He makes a false signature and shows up at school: this is how a man lured a 12-year-old girl
He makes a false signature and shows up at school: this is how a man lured a 12-year-old girl

Perugia, pretends to be a family member to approach a 12-year-old: man in trouble

And Perugia comes a bad story of stalking e persecution. The victim is one little girl of just 12 years who he had known in one chat a man much older than her, a 27-year-old engineer from Milan. He – we read in the Messenger – loses his head for this girl to the point of deciding to go 500km to go to pick her up from school, also studying a plan in detail. “I am authorized by his parents“, but at school they don’t buy it and that “no” drives him crazy. When the teacher refuses, he goes crazy and kicks the entrance gate of the institute. But not only that. He also gets to the point of contact the father of the minor and, pretending to be interested in a working collaboration, organizes two meetings with him a Perugia. Once, however, that the father of the little girl understood the real reasons of the visits, he first forbade all communication to the twenty-seven year old and then went to report it at the police station.

Everything to stay next to girl evidently become for him an obsession. She is twelve years old from Perugia, he is 27 years old from Milan, with the gap filled by the social network which the little girl probably used with too superficial. Identified and taken to the police station, he was reported. To the amazement of the investigators and with the judge who shared the evidentiary framework proposed by the prosecutor but above all the restlessness for its attitude. By imposing thousand meters minimum distance between himself and the little girl, with stop all chats not phone calls. Hoping let her live her age now.

