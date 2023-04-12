John Lennon and those 18 months away from Yoko Ono. The true story

John Lennon has been dead for 43 years now, but on the former Beatles the stories and anecdotes about his private lifeyou are not never interrupted. And now in the Usa a truly unedited documentary is about to come out: “The Lost Weekend“. First love – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is never forgotten. For May Pang era John Lennon. “Fu Yoko Ono to ask me to have one relationship with him“, says Pang, the lover. That period between 1973 and 1975which lasted 18 months and coincided with a separation between Lennon and Ono, so many think it was a phase of excesses and regrets. May, then 22, tells a different story. “In a sense Yoko took advantage of mebecause I was naive. But she gave me a gift: John and me we fell in love“.

“Yoko – reveals May Pang and Corriere reports it – came to my office. I had been working for them for three years. And he began: “John and I we don’t get alongEveryone who worked with them knew that, but we didn’t talk about it, they were our bosses see other people“. And then she added: “You don’t have a boyfriend, right?”. I looked up and replied: “It’s not something that interests me”. But she: “I think you would be perfect”. I said no, she insisted. She then she got up and walked away. And I stayed there, in tears. But I didn’t start dating him because she asked me to. It was he who courted me. Later John told me that Yoko had also come to him: “It is all solved. You can go out with May.” But John was as shocked as I was. At first he didn’t want to. Then he finished and for me it was a shock, he preferred return from her, he feared that the they refused the Green card“.

