Health – About half of the people in Germany have an organ donation card

Health – About half of the people in Germany have an organ donation card

organ donor card Image: AFP

About half of the adults in Germany have an organ donor card. This is the result of a survey for Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) on the day of organ donation on Saturday, which was available to the AFP news agency on Thursday. The proportion has increased significantly over the past two years from 41 to 49 percent.

“The fact that more and more people are carrying this card with them is a good sign, especially for those who are dependent on a life-saving donation,” said TK CEO Jens Baas. However, he also referred to advantages for relatives and other people close to the donors. This would be “relieved in a difficult situation” upon presentation of a completed ID card that clearly states the wishes of those affected.

According to the survey, 92 percent of the holders of an ID card noted in the document that they wanted to donate after their death. As the survey also shows, a total of 76 percent of people in Germany are in principle willing to donate organs after their death. 1400 people were questioned.

