Healthcare maneuver: just one billion more to spend and the loose cannon of the 6 billion hole for the purchase of CT scans and MRIs remains

A plan to reduce waiting lists, paying more overtime to doctors and nurses but also the private sector to provide more services aimed at eliminating them. By giving up the game of not sharing your agendas with ReCup in order to increase waiting times in the public sector to divert patients to the private sector. A handful of money, 250 million in 2025 and then 350 in the years to come to hire the healthcare personnel who will be needed to operate community homes and hospitals, the pillars of the new territorial healthcare, which however will need very other resources to avoid transforming in empty boxes.

There is this and some surrounding rules in the health chapter of the budget, which puts 3.3 billion more on the plate than planned. Even if there will be barely a billion of money to spend to make things work better, given that 2.3 are tied to the renewal of the contracts of doctors and nurses. In the meantime, they see the compensation for overtime hours double or almost double, aimed at reducing waiting lists, bringing the salary of doctors from 60 to 100 euros and the salary of nurses from 30 to 60. However, there is no 15% tax relief on the medical specific allowance, which alone would have been worth an extra 200 euros net in the paychecks of all the doctors. The criticism already leveled by the trade unions in this regard is well known: it is not by making doctors already asphyxiated by hellish shifts work harder that the problem of waiting lists will be solved, which instead require new hires. Doing so will not be easy, however, given that the anachronistic spending ceiling for personnel remains anchored to that of 2004, also decreased by 1.4%.

But the real vacant land remains the 6 billion breach of the spending ceiling for medical devices, things like CT scans and MRIs, but also syringes and swabs. In the maneuver there are no shelves or even raising of that underestimated roof. Which thus risks falling and breaking the heads of companies in the sector and the regions, which are responsible for covering 50% of the spending overruns.

