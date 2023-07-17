Home » HEB Plans $17.5 Million Expansion of Saint Anthony Store in North Texas
HEB Plans $17.5 Million Expansion of Saint Anthony Store in North Texas

admin
HEB Plans $17.5 Million Expansion of Saint Anthony Store in North Texas

Saint Anthony’s HEB, the original company, has announced plans to invest $17.5 million to expand one of its stores in North Texas. The expansion project will increase the branch’s size to 16,717 square feet. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has reviewed and approved the plan. Although the details are limited, it is confirmed to be an expansion of an existing HEB store. The specific store that will be expanded is located in Hudson Oaks, west of Fort Worth in Parker County. This city has a population of 1,662 residents as per the 2010 census.

A spokesperson from HEB stated that the expansion is part of their efforts to improve their merchandise collection facilities and provide better service to customers. HEB introduced a curbside delivery service in 2015, where customers can place orders in advance and pick up their purchases conveniently. In 2021, the curbside service became free with a minimum purchase at all HEB stores in Texas.

The construction for the HEB store expansion is scheduled to commence at the end of November this year and is expected to take approximately a year to complete, as stated in the presentation given to state authorities. This investment showcases HEB’s commitment to meeting the needs of the growing population in North Texas and providing an enhanced shopping experience for its customers.

