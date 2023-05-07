How this real estate investor grew his income to $1 million

Dan Rivers didn’t start investing in real estate until he was 38, but starting late didn’t stop him from finding success. Courtesy of Dan Rivers

In just four years, Dan Rivers has built a $2.7 million portfolio of 16 units and 12 properties.

He was also able to increase his real estate income from $28,000 in 2018 to well over $1 million (892.000 Euro) increase in 2022.

Rivers achieved this through various strategies, such as renovating houses or earning rental income.