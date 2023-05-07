How this real estate investor grew his income to $1 million

In just four years, Dan Rivers has built a $2.7 million portfolio of 16 units and 12 properties.
He was also able to increase his real estate income from $28,000 in 2018 to well over $1 million (892.000 Euro) increase in 2022.
Rivers achieved this through various strategies, such as renovating houses or earning rental income.
Dan Rivers only started investing in real estate at the age of 38. He had recently moved to Charleston and gone from building manager to real estate agent. Since purchasing his first property in 2019, Rivers has amassed a portfolio of 16 units across 12 properties totaling $2.7 million, of which his personal equity is just over $1.9 million. This is according to official documents verified by Business Insider.