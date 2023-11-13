Here’s how to read your electricity (and gas) bill

What are the items that make up a bill?

First of all the customer data – explains Gabriele – The bill starts with the personal data and the customer code. Below is a summary of the total costs of the billing period where the amount to be paid is found. Then the consumption details which include the initial and final meter reading, and the amount of energy consumed. So there are system charges and costs for the distribution of items which cannot and cannot be reduced in any way, they are determined by Agcom, the same for all operators and there is no discount or possibility of reducing them, unless by the Government. Obviously there is no shortage of VAT at 10% for electricity and 5% for gas.

And the item that weighs the most on the bill?

The most significant item is the cost of energy consumption, which depends on the actual use of electricity and gas. And therefore reducing consumption, lowering the thermostat or changing the boiler for a more efficient model, is certainly the most effective way to save, in addition to obviously choosing the most convenient supplier.

Why do we spend so much on energy?

The price of energy has increased significantly in recent years. In 2022 we saw record levels in the cost of raw materials, but even today the rates are significantly higher when compared to the past. An example: we went from an average cost per kWh of 20 euro cents before Covid to an average price which today in some cases reaches 40 cents per kWh. It means that the 100 euro bill for 2020 today is 200 euros, with the same consumption.

Does changing supplier help you save money?

Changing is possible but the difficulty lies in understanding which price and which supplier, because finding your way among the hundreds of offers on the market is not always easy. In this sense, comparators, specialized energy consultants or trade associations can help, the important thing is to only rely on serious, well-known and renowned companies to avoid falling for scams. The new supplier will take care of all the bureaucratic aspects, but it will never and under any circumstances lead to an interruption of supply. The most effective and immediate way to save is to cut that 30% of waste that we all make at home.

Is a fixed rate or an indexed rate better?

As with mortgages, it depends on the rate and the person. If you find an excellent offer with a fixed price, then it is best to block it; if, however, there are market conditions that allow you to save more with a variable price, you can choose to “take a risk” and opt for this solution. The problem is that the fixed price tariffs on the market today can in some cases have very high costs, therefore it is a good idea to compare and carefully evaluate the offers of multiple suppliers before choosing.

With the end of the protected market, if you don’t choose, do you risk being left in the dark?

If you do not switch to the free market before the deadline, you will simply be assigned a supplier at a higher price “officially” but if you opt for the placet offer of your supplier you continue with the same and with similar rules to the protected market .

How do you find a good offer?

Before choosing a supplier, you need to compare the active offer with the different ones available on the market to find the most convenient one in terms of costs and additional services. To do this you need to consult the detailed bill and not divide the total cost of the bill by consumption. Only in this way can a correct comparison be made. The advice is to review suppliers’ rates and services at least once a year as the rate is not forever. Furthermore, before signing a contract you must read it carefully including the costs, penalties and duration.

What if a big bill arrives?

Before making rash decisions, you need to check the consumption made in the reference period, in order to understand whether it is within the norm or not. Consumption that is outside the average could lead to a fault in the meter or some device in the home, or more simply in estimated consumption, for which the self-reading can be communicated to the supplier for rectification.

Share this: Facebook

X

