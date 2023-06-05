“Hey, what the fuck are you looking at?”, madness in Bari: baby gang punches an 18-year-old

Baby gang in Bari, punches for a look: split lip

Now the phenomenon of baby gang goes crazy in all the big cities of Italy and beyond. The episodes of gratuitous violence just to mark the territory follow one another. The most recent registered at Bari. Saturday evening – we read in the Quotidiano di Puglia – an 18th of Palese, a district north of Bari was roughed up just for one look too much. “Hey, what the c… are you looking at?”. Excuse me? “What the c… are you looking at” that boy insisted Dante Streetcorner with street They shoot, around 21, together with some of his friends. He was out for a walk with his brothera minor, and his gaze rested on that young man only in passing.

And for that random crossing – continues the Quotidiano di Puglia – the 18-year-old also made up for a punch in the facebefore being rescued by his parents and transported to emergency room of the Polyclinic of Bari. Those beatings, bro the indifference of passers-byhave left their mark: a split lip and conspicuous hematomas, which earned him one 5 day prognosis, except for complications, as reported in the report drawn up by health professionals. The young criminals, “about twenty of kids” according to some witnesses, they are Escaped and the attacker was identified by the Bari Police Headquarters thanks to cameras of the area. Yet another episode of violence for no reason.

