Home » High inflation persisted: Economy stagnated in Q1
Business

High inflation persisted: Economy stagnated in Q1

by admin
High inflation persisted: Economy stagnated in Q1

The decline in gross value added in some service sectors and in industry in particular had a dampening effect. Leading indicators would point to continued weak development, especially for goods manufacturing and industry-related sectors.

“The significant weakening of producer price inflation should also dampen consumer price inflation in the coming quarters,” says Wifo economist Christian Glocker. On the supply side, the areas of trade, transport, accommodation and gastronomy as well as the manufacturing sector slowed down price dynamics in the first quarter. On the demand side, it would be falling investments and weak public consumption. Private consumer spending, on the other hand, grew more strongly than expected.

Unemployment recently increased

So far, the economic downturn has only been reflected to a limited extent on the labor market. Although unemployment has risen somewhat recently and the number of vacancies has continued to fall, the rise in employment has continued.

Leading indicators suggested a decline in GDP for the second quarter. Glocker refers to the WIFO economic climate index, which fell in May compared to the previous month. And the UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers Index even reached its lowest value since April 2020 and points to a decline in industrial production. Consumer confidence also fell again in May. “The expansion of private consumption should therefore not continue,” says Wifo.

Inflation slowed in May

With consumer price inflation (according to the HICP) of 9.5 percent in April, the rise in prices for goods and services for private consumption was significantly stronger than the euro area average. Only four of the 20 euro countries showed higher inflation rates than Austria in April, the Wifo calculated in a broadcast on Friday. Inflation slowed in May, and the decline is likely to continue in the coming months as producer price inflation has already eased, economists expect.

See also  Earthquake, new strong shocks throughout Italy. Here are the affected areas

Overall, the euro zone has not yet found its way back to growth despite the easing on the energy markets. The global economy, on the other hand, expanded solidly in the first quarter of 2023, mainly driven by strong GDP growth in China after the end of the zero-COVID policy. The feared recession has not yet materialized in the USA because consumer spending is supporting the economy.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Netflix: US subscribers on the rise after account...

Romagna, many cancellations by German tourists: in July...

Volvo XC60 commercial leasing: This is the best...

Waste, Capuano (Conai): Italian excellence in recycling must...

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Morandi, users pay for Aspi’s “compensation” tunnel. What...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy