The Ub or UE error means that your washing machine is not in balance. Here we will show you how to fix the error quickly and easily and get your machine running again.

Washing machine: what does the Ub/UE error mean?

There is a Imbalance in the washing machine. This means that the drum of the washing machine is loaded on one side and cannot rotate optimally. As a result, the drum rattles and loud noises can arise. This usually happens when the laundry has a large “Laundry lumps“ or the machine overloaded is. True, the automatic washing machine tries to compensate for the imbalance itself, but sometimes it does not work. You can then easily fix the error yourself.

Best selling washing machines | on Amazon

Fix error Ub/UE

Open the washing machine and see if there is a heavy one Laundry lumps formed. If so, the single knot this and distributes the laundry evenly in the drum again.

formed. If so, this and distributes the laundry evenly in the drum again. It may also be necessary to remove clothing .

. Note that maximum loading weight your washing machine.

your washing machine. In rare cases it may also be necessary to add enough laundry.

Also check if your washing machine on stable ground is positioned.

Washing machine: tips for loading

For non-sensitive laundry such as cotton, you can fully load the drum by applying slight pressure.

For delicate laundry such as (wool or silk), the manufacturer usually recommends a significantly smaller load. This also applies to clothing that should remain as wrinkle-free as possible during the washing process.

Also note the instructions on the clothing itself and in the operating instructions for your washing machine on the subject of “maximum load”.

If you cannot fix the problem, contact Siemens support or LG support. By the way, here we explain what the energy stickers (A – G) on washing machines mean.

Did everything work or are you still getting the error? Feel free to write us your opinion or other types of solutions in the comments below this guide. Thanks.

GIGA recommends More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.