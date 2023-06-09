Drama series “Succession”: One of the best series of all time is over

Four seasons and an indisputable seat in the TV Olympus: “Succession”, the drama series about the fictional media mogul Logan Roy and his toxic family, ends after 39 episodes. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely catch up!

American media and entertainment mogul Logan Roy (played by brilliant Scottish character actor Brian Cox) looks into the faces of his children: who should inherit or succeed? His firstborn Connor (Alan Ruck), his sons Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), or his only daughter Siobhan (Sarah Snook)?

It only takes a few moments for the viewer to be captivated by British author Jesse Armstrong’s drama about a toxic family of billionaires. But the HBO series (streamed on Sky in this country) is more than just a modern TV version of a Shakespearean tragedy. “Succession” is a look into human abysses and a media reflection of a society that tears itself apart from within. After 39 episodes it’s over. Recommendation: definitely see!

A detailed review of “Succession” by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max – now in a new episode of the ntv podcast “Oscars & Raspberry”. Also present: the German Netflix production “Blood & Gold”, the drama series “The Idol” and the science fiction film “Avatar: The Way of Water” by James Cameron.

