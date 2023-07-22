High speed rail network between London and Birmingham via satellite photo

What will become of the planned terminal station in London, however, remains unclear. HS2 has confirmed the temporary stop of the planned new station in April. The drilling of the two tunnel tubes between Euston and Old Oak Common planned for next year, which would have cost an estimated £1.2 billion, has been suspended. The opponents of the HS2 major project should feel confirmed.

Assistance: Jannik Deters

Here you will find all articles from the category “Economy from above”

The column is created in cooperation with the earth observation start-up LiveEO – This is a participation of DvH Ventures, an affiliate of the holding DvH ​​Medien, in turn the sole shareholder of the Handelsblatt Media Group, to which WirtschaftsWoche also belongs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

