Hockey star retires and lands on Onlyfans: Mikayla, hot ice

Hockey star retires and lands on Onlyfans: Mikayla, hot ice

Hockey star leaves the sport and goes to Onlyfans. The story of Mikayla Demaiter

Mikayla Demaiter he quit the sport. She was considered the world‘s sexiest ice hockey star”, but a few weeks ago he decided it was time to say enough and change his life. “I needed a radical change,” she revealed.

Farewell to the team door Bluewater Hawks (in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League), now Mikayla Demaiter is a star of Onlyfans (where it has thousands of supporters, not counting its 1.6 million followers on Instagram) and does not seem to have any second thoughts about the choice made.

“I said goodbye to ice hockey, it was time to move on and start a new chapter of my life”, his words released a few weeks ago to the Daily Star. “I can’t wait to know what the future holds for me,” she said 22-year-old Canadian (born in Chatham, Ontario).

Actually the hockey goalie uniform she still wears it occasionally, but for sensual shots: with her on the pitch, the ice definitely gets hot…

