Home News Ambassador of the European Union is visiting Chocó
News

Ambassador of the European Union is visiting Chocó

by admin
Ambassador of the European Union is visiting Chocó

Since February 7, Mr. Gilles Bertrand, ambassador of the European Union in Colombia, has been visiting Chocó.

On February 7, he arrived in Bellavista, Bojayá, and then visited the Pogue health post, a project financed by humanitarian aid from the European Union and the Médicos del Mundo organization.

In Quibdó, he met with Governor (e) Farlin Perea and with officials from the Quibdó mayor’s office, where cooperation opportunities were discussed.

He also spoke with the commanders of the Titan Joint Task Force and the 15th Brigade of the National Army.

This afternoon, he visited the Technological University of Chocó where he held a discussion called “The role of the European Union in Colombia: an agenda of shared values.”

See also  Cuorgnè, firefighters celebrating for Santa Barbara

You may also like

The renowned actor Luis Fernando Múnera passed away.

China implements “Class B and B management” for...

reckless ‘zapatico’

For alleged extortion of a businessman, a man...

The scandal of a party secretary in Zhejiang...

Murders against journalists in the country increased in...

The fourth “tiger” was sacked in February before...

Sirena Vallenata Award, Journalist of the Year will...

Government of Casanare delivered 50 kilometers of rehabilitated...

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy