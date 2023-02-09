Since February 7, Mr. Gilles Bertrand, ambassador of the European Union in Colombia, has been visiting Chocó.

On February 7, he arrived in Bellavista, Bojayá, and then visited the Pogue health post, a project financed by humanitarian aid from the European Union and the Médicos del Mundo organization.

In Quibdó, he met with Governor (e) Farlin Perea and with officials from the Quibdó mayor’s office, where cooperation opportunities were discussed.

He also spoke with the commanders of the Titan Joint Task Force and the 15th Brigade of the National Army.

This afternoon, he visited the Technological University of Chocó where he held a discussion called “The role of the European Union in Colombia: an agenda of shared values.”