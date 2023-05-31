Home » “Home ownership for families”: The new home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers
Business

“Home ownership for families”: The new home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers

by admin

MYou may also remember the home owner grant, which was paid as a direct grant. The subsidy program expired in 2006, and in the two years before that buyers grabbed it again: the state gave property buyers more than ten billion euros – in each of the two years.

After a long break, the Baukindergeld started in September 2018 with a direct payment of 12,000 euros for each child over a period of ten years. A total of around ten billion euros were also available for this, and the last applications were made at the end of 2021.

The next, much narrower funding program is now starting. And yet it can be worthwhile for some families. WELT answers the most important questions about the new funding and what conditions have to be met for it.

See also  Draghi really plays his face. In 2021, Bank of Italy sees GDP nearly + 5%. 'Growth strongly dependent on PNRR'

You may also like

Juve, share in strong acceleration on the stock...

Home office: companies are downsizing their offices, real...

Soldini’s journey lands online and becomes a documentary...

The first choice for 618 purchases, OPPO Reno10...

France attacks Brussels on Euro 7 cars: “A...

Traffic light coalition agrees on municipal heat planning...

Mattarella (leader of the left) is pushing for...

In the first quarter, the scale increase of...

Society – Heil accuses the CDU of “ideological...

Stellantis, first gigafactory in France. Ira Fiom: “We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy