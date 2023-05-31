“Home ownership for families”: The new home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers

MYou may also remember the home owner grant, which was paid as a direct grant. The subsidy program expired in 2006, and in the two years before that buyers grabbed it again: the state gave property buyers more than ten billion euros – in each of the two years.

After a long break, the Baukindergeld started in September 2018 with a direct payment of 12,000 euros for each child over a period of ten years. A total of around ten billion euros were also available for this, and the last applications were made at the end of 2021.

The next, much narrower funding program is now starting. And yet it can be worthwhile for some families. WELT answers the most important questions about the new funding and what conditions have to be met for it.