Morocco strengthens its industrial sovereignty in partnership with Germany

Electronic flag – Rabat The Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, supervised today, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Agadir, the signing ceremonies of two memorandums of understanding and a framework agreement for the implementation of six investment projects in the automotive industry for the German company “LEONI” in our country, within the framework of diversifying the national industrial sector and strengthening the Kingdom’s industrial sovereignty. Contribute to the growth and development of the automotive industry and highlight Morocco on the global map.

According to a communiqué by the Presidency of the Government, which “Al-Alam” has a copy of, the total value of the six projects, which exceeds 932 million dirhams, will contribute to the creation of 7,100 new jobs by 2027, including the establishment of a unit for the manufacture of electrical “cables” in the industrial acceleration zone in Agadir, with an investment of 188 dirhams. One million dirhams, which will enable the creation of 3,000 direct jobs, adding that the other five projects relate to the expansion of the group’s factories located in the Casablanca-Settat region.

The communication indicated that the first memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the delegated ministry in charge of investment, spontaneity and evaluation of public policies, and the “LEONI” group, relates to the establishment of a unit for the manufacture of electrical “cables” in the Industrial Legislation Zone of Agadir. While the second memorandum of understanding signed between the Council of the Souss-Massa region and the German group, according to the same source, concerns support for investment and operation in the industrial unit project to be established in Agadir. As for the framework agreement signed between the National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Competencies (ANAPEC) and “LEONI”, the communication confirmed that it is concerned with meeting the needs of the German group of qualified manpower, which will reach 5,000 by the year 2026, with the aim of strengthening its investment program at the national level.

And the same communication continued, that the head of government recalled, in this context, the great care that His Majesty attaches to the industrial sector, as it is a basic pillar of the national economy in terms of its important contribution to the gross domestic product and the provision of job opportunities.

Akhannouch said that the government, in turn, attaches great importance to the employment sector, which constitutes a basic pillar of the “social state”, as well as to the industrial sector through the new investment charter, which focuses on the regional and territorial dimension in the distribution of investments, pointing to the existence of projects related to the automotive industry. In Souss-Massa, it would make the region an economic pole capable of creating job opportunities, and a competitive platform for national and foreign investments.

It should be noted that these investment projects will enable the diversification of the national industrial sector, strengthen the Kingdom’s industrial sovereignty, contribute to the growth and development of the automotive industry, and highlight Morocco on the global map as a credible and highly competitive industrial destination.