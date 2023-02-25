Home Business Home, the EU directive already affects the market: we are looking for class D
Home, the Italians want it with energy class D

It is only in its infancy and will still have to undergo changes in order not to become a drain on Italians, but the largest share of those looking for a home in Italy are already adapting and want a property between class B and D. 40.5% of the sample of operators questioned in the study carried out byFimaa research office (Italian federation of business agents mediators), a member of Confcommercio-Imprese per l’Italia, argues that those looking for a home place the presence of a medium-high energy class as a condition, capable of avoiding problems created by the European Union.

This is a fact that emerges in the photograph taken by Fimaa on the real estate market in Italy. In the third quarter of 2022, a stabilization of the purchase demand and the number of exchanges prevails in the housing sale market compared to the previous quarter. The offer of properties for sale for the majority of real estate agents is decreasing. Fimaa real estate agents expect a number of home exchanges for 2022 to grow by 5.4% to 790,000.

Stable price assumptions

For the first quarter of 2023, on the other hand, less optimism emerges than in the past regarding changes in the number of sales, with a prevalence of judgments of decrease. 55.3% of Fimaa real estate agents assume stable prices. “Despite the particular economic situation we are experiencing, characterized by international destabilization due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, by the increase in inflation and mortgage rates, real estate remains a safe haven”, observes the president of Fimaa Santino Tavernadding that the study also emerges “how the demand is directed towards energy efficient buildings”.

See also  Sustainability and social impact, even small brands take the field

In the third quarter of 2022, average selling prices grew by the same percentage as in the previous period (+3% Istat data) according to 56.6% of those interviewed. According to 71.2% of the operators questioned, there is a reduction in the supply of homes put up for sale. The opinions expressed show that the most requested apartment in 2022 is independent (76.6%), located in the suburbs or hinterland of cities (40.3%), in medium-high energy class (40.5%), renovated ( 36.6%), with terrace or balcony (53.8%). In the last two years, the request for a high energy class appears to have consolidated: B, C or D is the hypothesis chosen by 40.5% of the sample.

