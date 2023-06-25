Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo: Cooperation with the People’s Bank of China on digital renminbi cross-border retail payments has entered the second phase of testing Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo: Cooperation with the People’s Bank of China on digital renminbi cross-border retail payments has entered the second phase of testing

Zhitong Finance APP learned that on June 25, Chen Maobo, the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, published an essay by the director on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government website, saying that in the past year, Hong Kong’s international financial center has expanded its business scope, diversified products, and capital. The sources are more diverse, and the cooperation with the mainland, especially the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is closer. Among them, in terms of financial infrastructure and innovation, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is studying the application of the digital Hong Kong dollar; the “multiple central bank digital currency cross-border network” (mBridge) has also entered the trial stage from the experimental stage;The cooperation with the People’s Bank of China on digital renminbi cross-border retail payments has also entered the second phase of testing. The goal is to add value to digital renminbi wallets through FPS in the future.The commercial data link was also officially launched in October last year, and has facilitated more than 3,100 small and medium-sized enterprise loan applications and reviews. It is estimated that the total amount of credit approval involved exceeds HK$2.8 billion.

Broaden sources of fundingSince the publication of the “Policy Declaration on the Development of Family Office Business in Hong Kong” and the holding of the “Joint Hong Kong” summit forum, Invest Hong Kong has received nearly 100 inquiries from family offices around the world, one third of which have indicated their intention to set up a family office in Hong Kong. Hong Kong office is established.

at the same time,Hong Kong’s banking system remains soundCompared with the middle of last year, total deposits (including Hong Kong dollars and foreign currencies) increased by about 2%, exceeding HK$15.5 trillion (as of April); the total bank capital ratio was 20.8%, much higher than the international requirement of 8%.BondsIn the first half of this year, Hong Kong issued green bonds twice, including US dollars, euros and renminbi.

