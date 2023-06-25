Home » We’re streaming Final Fantasy XVI on GR Live today
We’re streaming Final Fantasy XVI on GR Live today

Today is a big day for gamers, especially Final Fantasy fans, as Final Fantasy XVI has made its debut on PS5. Critics have so far welcomed the fact that this massive RPG (Final Fantasy XVI “target=”_blank”>including our own Ketil) is taking players into the world of Valistea for a longer period of time than fans are used to in the Final Fantasy series. A grittier and darker journey.

With Square Enix’s RPG out now, we’re dedicating today’s GR Live stream to the title, where I’ll be hosting and hopefully playing the game’s opening hours, all on the GR Live homepage from the usual The 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST start. Be sure to stop by as I begin my journey as Clive Rosefield.

Before we go live, watch the game’s launch trailer below.

