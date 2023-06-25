Home » Fire on excursion boat: rescue workers practice on Rursee – Rhineland – news
Fire on excursion boat: rescue workers practice on Rursee – Rhineland – news

The emergency services simulated the following scenario for the first time: Due to a fire in the engine room, a pleasure boat on the Rursee got into distress and injured passengers had to be rescued.

Around 80 helpers from the German Life Saving Society (DLRG), the volunteer fire brigades, rescue services and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) as well as 20 extras were involved in the exercise.

The “injured” extras were rescued from various decks of the ship in dense fog. The exercise on Friday lasted about an hour. The interaction of the emergency services worked great, according to the DLRG from Woffelsbach. The exercise should be repeated regularly in the future.

