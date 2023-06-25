Gallus Group inaugurates new Experience Center

A breath of fresh air for traditional companies: Gallus inaugurates the “Gallus Experience Center” on its 100th birthday

The St.Gallen printing machine manufacturer Gallus inaugurates the new “Gallus Experience Center” and presents the latest machine generation. It is also a present for the 100th anniversary of the company, which has been part of the Heidelberg Group since 2014.

Gallus is presenting its machines in the new “Experience Center”.

Andrea Tina Stalder / St. Galler Tagblatt

When you enter the “Gallus Experience Center”, you initially think you are in a bar. There is a counter at the side of the room. Drinks are lined up on the shelf behind. But not only. Bottles and boxes of cosmetics and other products that have little place in a drink also line the shelves around the room. All of their labels were printed using machines developed here. Machines like the Gallus One, which the printing press manufacturer is demonstrating next door. With this, the Gallus Group is leading label printing into the digital age, says CEO Dario Urbinati.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

